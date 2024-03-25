Residents intrigued by strange blue creatures at San Francisco's Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO — A seasoned surfer who has frequented Ocean Beach for nearly two decades was taken aback this week when he encountered a peculiar sight in the water.

"I was surfing, and I just happened to notice a bunch of these," Dave remarked, gesturing towards the bluish blobs floating nearby.

Known as "by-the-wind-sailors," Velella velella have been washing ashore along the California coast in large numbers, from Point Reyes down to Orange County.

"I hope they'll figure out what it is, where they're coming from, and why because I haven't seen them before," Dave said.

Chrissy Piotrowski, a researcher at the California Academy of Sciences, provided insight into the enigmatic creatures.

"They are not jellyfish, but they are relatives of jellyfish," she explained. "They live out in the open ocean for most of their life cycle and are at the mercy of the winds.

They have tiny sails on their bodies which they use to move around and migrate by the wind. When the winds blow onshore, like in the spring and early summer, we see a lot of them washing ashore."

Regarding their distinctive blue hue, Piotrowski revealed that it comes from the creatures' diet and serves as camouflage in the water.

However, when they wash ashore, they tend to lose this coloration and dry out. "Sometimes animals will eat them, by birds, as part of the local ecosystem," she added.

While Piotrowski reassured that there is little cause for concern among humans, she advised against touching the creatures or allowing pets near them.

Dave, intrigued by the phenomenon, said he would try to learn more about them.

"I saw the headline, but I didn't look any further, but I will now," he said.

As scientists continue to study the influx of by-the-wind-sailors along the coast, residents and beachgoers are urged to observe these fascinating creatures from a safe distance.