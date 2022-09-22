Residents can follow complaints against SFPD officers on new website

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Department of Police Accountability has launched a case status tracking portal to make it easier for complainants to follow their case, submit documents and investigate hearing requests.

The department works separately from the San Francisco Police Department to independently review the public's allegations of misconduct and abuse from police officers. With the new portal, the department is hoping the review process will become more transparent for those submitting complaints.

"Transparency increases trust, honesty, and integrity," the department wrote in a press release. "Local governments and agencies that initiate processes to provide the information that matters most to stakeholders prove that DPA has their stakeholders' best interests at heart."

Complainants can securely and directly upload their documents to their case, and receive an accurate status update, as the new portal is integrated into the department's working Salesforce case management system.

Residents can access the portal via the DPA's website.

"With the launch of our new complainant portal, today is a monumental day for both DPA and community engagement," said Executive Director of the department, Paul Henderson. "I am proud of the project team's hard work and the partnerships we developed with the Mayor's Civic Bridge program. We are grateful to ZS Associates for their pro bono contribution to making this innovative and transparent complainant portal a reality."