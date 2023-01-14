Residents at Belmont trailer park struggle to recover from repeat flooding

BELMONT -- On the Peninsula, residents of a San Mateo County trailer park are fed up with flooding and all the problems that come with it.

Many residents of the Belmont Trailer Park are feeling sadness and frustration, exhausted from dealing with flooding issues over the last few days.

"I lost some of my clothing, shoes, my son's toys," said resident Claudia Ramirez.

Belmont trailer park flooding. CBS

She's not the only one. At least ten homes have seen the impact of rising water in the neighborhood since New Year's Eve.

Residents like Ramirez and Vicky Sanchez want people to know what they're going through and witness the impact the endless string of storms is having on their community..

"There is the sign of how high the water reached," Sanchez explained. "Everything in the refrigerator was damaged. Here, inside the cabinets, and here; I think there is still water."

Sanchez said she is already buying replacements for damaged items, including her mattress. She didn't even have a bed to sleep on before getting a new one on Friday.

Sanchez said even her daughter's car got flooded.

While residents at the trailer park were placed in hotels for a few days, they returned Friday. They're receiving help from the American Red Cross and other social service agencies in the area.

"I thought it wasn't gonna be this bad, but it was. And we're just waiting to see who can help us," said Sanchez.

The city of Belmont and San Mateo County are also providing assistance to flood victims. People can report flooding in Belmont by calling 650-595-7425.