Residents advised to avoid area of San Francisco's Rincon Hill due to police activity

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- Residents in San Francisco are advised to avoid the area of Rincon Hill due to police activity, the city's emergency notification system announced Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were on the scene in the area of Harrison and Beale streets as of 2:21 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to consider alternate routes and expect traffic delays. The incident also may be impacting freeway traffic as traffic into and out of San Francisco on the Bay Bridge is currently slow due to reported back-ups on I-80 on ramps and off ramps.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 3:43 PM

