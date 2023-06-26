Resident survives brutal home invasion robbery in Sonoma County

EL VERANO, Sonoma County -- A man was bound, beaten and stabbed multiple times during a home-invasion robbery last week in the unincorporated Sonoma County community of El Verano.



The man, who survived, was robbed of cash and two handguns, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff''s Office.



At a little past 2 a.m. on June 21, the man was able to call 911 to say he needed deputies and emergency medical personnel at his home in the 18000 block of Park Tree Lane.



Deputies had to break down the front door to get into the house, which they found partially ransacked.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Barr at (707) 565-2185.