Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Rescuers pull 4 teens, adult from Ocean Beach riptide, San Francisco Fire Department says

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 9-10-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 9-10-23 09:24

SAN FRANCISCO — Five people were rescued from a strong rip current on San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Sunday. 

The San Francisco Fire Department said on social media just before 3 p.m. that an adult and four teens were pulled from the surf by the fire department's coastal rescue team.  

One rescuer paddled out and pulled two teen girls from the water and pulled them to safety after they already went underwater.  

Another rescuer pulled teenage brothers and at least one adult who were headed out to sea, the fire department said. 

The victims didn't require hospitalization, fire officials said.  

First published on September 10, 2023 / 4:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.