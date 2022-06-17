Report: Shooting at Oakland bar leaves 1 dead, multiple people injured

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting at a downtown bar Thursday night left one person dead and multiple people injured, according to reports,

Published reports by the East Bay Times said police responded to ShotSpotter activity shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officers arrived at a bar on the 300 block of 14th Street in Oakland and reportedly found two shooting victims at the scene.

A third person was later found, reports said. A fourth victim who was transported to an area hospital by their own means was found later, according to reports.

One person was later confirmed dead despite efforts of first responders, reports said. Oakland police are investigating the incident. Oakland Police officials have yet to confirm any details regarding the incident.