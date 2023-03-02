Report: Police investigate man who lit himself on fire at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza

BERKELEY -- Police at UC Berkeley are investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon that found a person lit on fire a block from the campus, according to authorities.

According to the UC Police Department, at 4:17 p.m. officers responded to report of person on fire near the busy intersection Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue.

Berkeleyside reported that the person, a man in his 20s, set himself on fire on Sproul Plaza, according police and fire officials said.

Responding officers secured scene and said the victim was transported to an area hospital.

Berkeleyside reported that fire officials confirmed the man sustained second- and third-degree burns on much of his body and was taken to the trauma center at Oakland's Highland Hospital.

There were reports that a second person may have been injured while trying to help the burned victim.

The incident is under currently being investigated by UCPD. Anyone with any info encouraged to contact police at 510-642-6760.