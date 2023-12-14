Report of man with gun briefly puts Palo Alto High on lockdown
Authorities have lifted a shelter-in-place order at Palo Alto High School Thursday after a man brandishing a gun was reported on a nearby street.
Police began investigating a report of a man with a handgun near Palo Alto High at about 11:30 a.m. The suspect was on a bike path behind the school and was seen brandishing a gun at passing cars on Alma Street.
Police placed the school on lockdown as officers responded to investigate the report. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 12:15 p.m.
Police said the campus itself was checked and cleared, but officers were planning to stay in the area out of an abundance of caution.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with tattoos on his arms. He has not yet been located, police said.
