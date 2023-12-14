Watch CBS News
Crime

Report of man with gun briefly puts Palo Alto High on lockdown

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/14/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/14/23 11:31

Authorities have lifted a shelter-in-place order at Palo Alto High School Thursday after a man brandishing a gun was reported on a nearby street.

Police began investigating a report of a man with a handgun near Palo Alto High at about 11:30 a.m. The suspect was on a bike path behind the school and was seen brandishing a gun at passing cars on Alma Street.  

Police placed the school on lockdown as officers responded to investigate the report. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 12:15 p.m.

Police said the campus itself was checked and cleared, but officers were planning to stay in the area out of an abundance of caution.  

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with tattoos on his arms. He has not yet been located, police said.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 1:47 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.