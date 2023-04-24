Report: Kings star De'Aaron Fox fractures finger, could miss Game 5 vs. Warriors

SACRAMENTO -- De'Aaron Fox could miss Game 5 of the Sacramento Kings' first-round NBA playoff series against the Golden State Warriors due to a fractured finger, according to Shams Charania with the Athletic.

According to CBS Sports, Charania tweeted about the fracture early Monday afternoon. Fox suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Kings' Game 4 defeat on Sunday.

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox is expected to be listed doubtful to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023

Despite the injury, Fox played the remainder of the game and even hit a clutch 3-pointer with less than a minute to play to pull the Kings within one.

Golden State was able to overcome Steph Curry's mistaken time out call in the final seconds to hold off the Kings 126-125 Sunday to even up their first round NBA Western Conference playoff showdown.

Fox finished with 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists in another stellar performance. The Kings will struggle to replace that production if he can't go in Game 5 on Wednesday. The series is set to return to Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday.