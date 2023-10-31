Report: 49ers trade for Washington DE Chase Young

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly bolstered their defense by trading for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young hours before the National Football League trading deadline.

The trade was first reported by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, who said on social media that the 49ers would be sending a third-round pick in 2024 to the Commander for Young who was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sources: Former No. 2 overall pick #Commanders DE Chase Young is being traded to the #49ers. Incredible. Likely a mid-round pick in 2024.



After dealing Montez Sweat to the #Bears, Washington now trades Young to one of the NFL’s best. pic.twitter.com/pKuCkIw39U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Young was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year and selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020. He suffered a major knee injury in the 2021 season which also forced him to miss most of last season.

Young will be reunited with his former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa, who - like Young - left Ohio St. in his senior year to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, where he was also selected as the second overall pick by the 49ers.

After holding out during the entire preseason, Bosa agreed just before the start of the regular season to a five-year, $170 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Bosa and the 49ers' other star defensive linemen - including Javon Hargrave (4-year, $84 million contract in 2023) and Arik Armstead 4-year $85 million extension in 2020) - are under the spotlight because of their mediocre pass rush which has netted just 18 quarterback sacks this season, tied for 18 out of 32 teams.

The vaunted 49ers defensive unit, which also includes All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, have given 400+ yards of offense in consecutive losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers are on a three-game skid after starting the season with five straight wins, with the defensive getting pushed up and down the field.

The recent struggles on the defense have placed scrutiny on 1st-year defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, however, the offense has also struggled lately with the absence of star players like T Trent Williams and WR Deebo Samuel due to injury.

The 49ers will go back to the drawing board and look to get healthy with a bye on the schedule this week.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.