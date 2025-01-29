Rep. Simon meets with Bay Area organizations worried about funding freeze

Freshman Congresswoman Lateefah Simon is hitting the ground running during her first trip back to the Bay since taking the oath of office.

"You all, we're in trouble. We're in trouble, but we don't go down. We're from Oakland, we're not going down without a serious fight," said Rep. Simon.

On Wednesday she me with local organizations who are worried they could be impacted by President Trump's proposed plan to freeze federal funding.

"Thinking about what is at stake, SNAP benefits, housing, childcare," said Rep. Simon.

Though the White House rescinded the memo calling for the freeze Wednesday, Representative Simon said no one, even members of Congress, really knows what's going to happen now.

"You like I, we're on the internet, we're on house.gov, I'm looking at the executive office, the budget office every five minutes to try and determine what do we tell our people, and we have no answers," said Rep. Simon.

Representative Simon was supposed to present a $2 million grant to the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation but said that money is now being held back by the Trump administration.

"They have already been awarded the grant, already been awarded the grant, they have an award letter, and they received a message yesterday from the Trump administration saying that they cannot access those resources," said Rep. Simon.

Janelle Chan, the CEO of the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation said that money is supposed to go towards updating underpasses beneath Interstate 880 to make it easier for people to move to and from Oakland's Chinatown.

"Good communities, neighborhoods, safe streets, that is bipartisan, and so we're looking to continue and talk about how we can share in our goals and work together," said Chan.

Chan said she's not sure what will happen with the underpass project now.

She hasn't gotten any official word from the federal government on whether or not her organization will actually get the grant money.

Representative Simon said she plans on fighting tooth and nail to make sure the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation does get that money.

"The award was made. There was a contract. The President of the United States can say what he wants. We will ensure through litigation and through literally holding up the Constitution to the executive office and saying this is our resource," said Rep. Simon.