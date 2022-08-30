Renowned Sierra climber Charles Barrett arrested in Yosemite Park assaults

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

FRESNO -- A three-count indictment was unsealed Tuesday following the arrest of renowned rock climber Charles Barrett for two alleged sexual assaults in Yosemite National Park.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said the 38-year-old has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact. If convicted of the charges, Barrett could be sentenced to life in prison and a $250,000 fine

According to court documents, in August 2016, Barrett forcibly committed sexual assault on two occasions and committed abusive sexual contact on a third.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have information related to this case or believe you may be a victim, please submit a tip online, call 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.