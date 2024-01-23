Remembrance to honor those lost one year after Half Moon Bay mass shooting

One year after the deadly mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, the community is remembering the victims and continuing to find ways to move forward.

The shootings on January 23, 2023, took the lives of seven farm workers and shed light on the difficult living conditions of many farm worker families.

Suspected Half Moon Bay mass shooting gunman Chunli Zhao was back in a San Mateo County courtroom Tuesday, where a judge granted a request to move his arraignment to next month.

The nonprofit Ayudando Latinos a Soñar" or ALAS is holding a pair events on Tuesday built around the the tragic shooting. A roundtable discussion was held at the ALAS Sueño Center that included speakers Dr. Belinda Hernandez Arriaga, the founder and Executive Director of ALAS, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation Julian Castro, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, Supervisor Ray Mueller, and State Attorney General Rob Bonta to address gun violence.

"California is a state that is proud to be regularly rated as having the strongest gun violence prevention, laws, and rules and approaches in the nation, but still we are not immune. And that pain touches all of us in this state," said Bonta.

On Tuesday evening, a memorial event is being held at ALAS Casita and Garden that is open to the public. Artist Fernando Escartiz is set to unveil a new work paying tribute to victims entitled Corazón del Campesino. The evening will also include art, poetry, and music as the community reflects on those who were lost in the shooting.

"This art piece at ALAS stands as a tribute to the farmworkers we will never forget, reminding us of the imperative ongoing advocacy that must lead our efforts for change," said Arriaga in a press release issued by ALAS.