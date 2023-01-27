Remembrance events planned to honor Half Moon Bay shooting victims

HALF MOON BAY - Victim remembrance events following the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay earlier this week will be held in the next few days, city officials said.

Seven people died in the shootings at two farms in the area on Monday. A fellow farmworker has been arrested and charged in their deaths.

On Friday at 5 p.m., there will be a candlelight vigil ceremony to honor the victims at Mac Dutra Plaza, located at 504 Main St. The event will include interpretation in Spanish, Mandarin and ASL.

On Tuesday at 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Pillar Church and the Coastside Interfaith Community will host a memorial service at the Boys & Girl Club Event Center at 530 Kelly Ave. Immediately following the service, a candlelight processional walk will occur down Kelly Avenue. The event will include interpretation in Spanish, Mandarin and ASL.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, a community gathering for dinner is planned at I.D.E.S. Hall, located at 735 Main St. Those interested in attending the event should register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/victim-remembrance-community-gathering-dinner-tickets-525364167367.

The city's CARES Team is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. by calling 988 or (650) 713-5467 for anyone seeking mental health resources. The San Mateo County Crisis Response Team is also available to provide mental health assistance by calling (800) 686-0101.

Those interested in donating to an emergency drive created for farmworkers affected by the recent floods and mass shooting in Half Moon Bay can visit https://gofund.me/ff938946. The group Farmworker Caravan, which helps farmworkers in the region, had raised nearly $57,000 in the campaign as of late Thursday afternoon.