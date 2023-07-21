Remembering Tony Bennett: San Francisco pays homage to iconic crooner

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mayor London Breed ordered flags be flown at half mast on Friday to mark the passing of legendary vocalist Tony Bennett at age 96.

It was just one of many ways the City and its residents were honoring the memory of the remarkable singer tied so closely to the Bay Area by his indelible anthem, "I Left My Heart In San Francisco."

ALSO READ: Tony Bennett remembered by stars, fans and the organizations he helped

Breed also posted a tribute about the singer on Twitter, saying he "provided us with a song, a spirit, and a magic that is intertwined with the history of this City and who we are."

Tony Bennett provided us with a song, a spirit, and a magic that is intertwined with the history of this City and who we are. His contributions to this City go far beyond words on a page or melodies in the air. https://t.co/3p37IIwe8A — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 21, 2023

"His contributions to this City go far beyond words on a page or melodies in the air," she added.

Bennett died Friday in New York City, his rep confirmed to CBS News. While a cause of death wasn't provided. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

Remembering Tony Bennett: San Francisco honors iconic singer with statue, festivities (Aug. 2016)

The singer was from New York, but became synonymous with San Francisco through his signature hit.

Outside the Fairmont Hotel, a red wreath was placed by the Tony Bennett statue that was unveiled in 2016.

As much of a man of the city as Bennett was, his connection to this hotel is just as strong. Bennett first performed "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" in 1961 in the hotel's Venetian Ballroom.

The Fairmont Hotel is temporarily closing the Tony Bennett Suite and is taking extra care of the homage hallway dedicated to the singer they have inside the hotel.

Remembering Tony Bennett: Locals join singer virtually for San Francisco anthem singalong

Former Speaker of the California Assembly and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown Spoke to CBS News Bay Area about Bennett's impact on the city.

"He became frankly the signator for the city," said Brown. "We politicians try to get that kind of acceptance, but Tony Bennett -- whether it was a Taylor Swift crowd, whether it was a Tupac Shakur crowd or the Mormon Tabernacle Choir crowd -- they all loved tony Bennett."

San Francisco Giants fans are sure to have poignant moments every time the team wins for the remainder of the season, as "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" is traditionally played over the PA system after every victory.

The team tweeted a tribute to Bennett, calling him "a true legend whose music will live on at Oracle Park."