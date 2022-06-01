'Remember My Name' -- the epic 1988 cross-country journey of the AIDS Quilt

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- In 1988, KPIX produced and broadcast a one-hour documentary on the AIDS Quilt and its historic journey across America.

The special, called "Remember My Name", was hosted by actor Edward James Olmos and shows some of the stops the quilt and made along the way to the National Mall in Washington DC.

The trip reveals America in the midst of a painful crisis.

The stories included a 7-year-old boy infected by a blood transfusion who sparked an emotional battle over his rights to attend school with other children; a young lawyer in Connecticut who discovered he had AIDS and how the news tore his family apart; and a minister and his wife in rural Louisiana who stood before their congregation and announced they were infected with HIV.

Here from the KPIX achives is "Remember My Name" -- part of the award-winning AIDS Lifeline Project.