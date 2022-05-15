Reid Buchanan, Julia Vasquez top field in 2022 Bay to Breakers

Racers get ready for first Bay to Breakers since start of the pandemic

Racers get ready for first Bay to Breakers since start of the pandemic

Racers get ready for first Bay to Breakers since start of the pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kansan Reid Buchanan was the overall winner of the 109th annual Bay to Breakers race with a time of 36:09, according to the race website.

Buchanan, a 29-year-old professional runner who came in 9th in the 10,000 meter race at the 2021 Olympic Trials in Track & Field and earned silver in the 10,000 meter race at the 2019 PanAm Games, won the first Bay to Breakers held since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the race the past two years.

Bay to Breakers 2022 winner Reid Buchanan. CBS

Buchanan averaged 4:51 per mile and bested the next male runners -- Eritrean long-distance runner Emanuel Tikue -- by 48 seconds.

Hometown racer Julia Vasquez had the fastest time among women in Sunday morning's race, coming in at 42:04, with an average mile speed of 5:38. She finished just eight seconds ahead of the second-place women's finisher Maya Weigel of Los Altos.

The morning 12 K race, starting near the Embarcadero and finishing at the Great Highway, was run under cool, foggy conditions.

Official results and photos can be found at the Bay to Breakers website.