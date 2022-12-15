Regional freeze warnings extended into Friday morning

SAN FRANCISCO -- Freeze warnings will again be in effect for most of the Bay Area overnight into Friday morning as the chilly temperatures continue, weather officials said.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service said freezing temperatures in the 20s and 30s are expected inland.

Cold temperatures return tonight into Friday morning. Many inland areas will see a freeze with frost around as well. These conditions will be dangerous for unsheltered populations. Be sure to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! #cawx pic.twitter.com/JWCKK9LAnE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 15, 2022

The weather service extended its freeze warning to most inland portions of the Bay Area and increased the freeze warning to include all coastal areas except for San Francisco.

Both warnings are in effect through Friday morning.

The coldest temperatures will be seen in the interior sections of the North Bay and in Monterey and San Benito counties, where the freeze warning will remain in effect through Sunday, with low temperatures between 25-32 degrees.

The frost warning will remain in effect for the inland areas of the Bay Area through Sunday, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The rest of the Bay Area will see lows between 28 and 35, and the warmest section of the Bay Area in San Francisco will see lows in the upper 30s.

Residents in the impacted area are advised to take steps to protect animals and tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Residents who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials extended their freeze warning until Sunday, Dec. 18 in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures.

Officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors, as serious medical conditions including hypothermia and frostbite can develop with prolonged cold weather exposure.

Individuals who are unhoused are encouraged to move to their nearest shelter if possible. Some winter shelters in Sonoma County have expanded capacity on a first-come, first-served basis. Many are offering wraparound services as well. The following locations are offering services and/or shelter:

● Reach For Home at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 209 W. Matheson St. in Healdsburg. Check-in is from 6 to 9 p.m. Limited dinners are available at 6 p.m. Guests must check out by 7 a.m. The shelter is open to adults and families.

● Petaluma Fairgrounds, Beverly C Wilson Center, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Open through the morning of Dec. 15, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Light snacks, coffee, and tea will be served. Community members will need a COVID Test and be required to wear a mask.

● Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building, 126 1st St. W. Sonoma. Open Wednesday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. Masks are required to be worn at all times. Light snacks and beverages may be provided. Food that is ready to eat is permissible; kitchen access will not be available.

● Social Advocates for Youth Dream Center, 2447 Summerfield Rd., Santa Rosa. Age restricted to 18- to 24-year-olds. Call the crisis line before 5 p.m. (1-888-729-0012) to reserve a spot or drop in at Coffee House Teen Shelter before 5 p.m. to reserve a spot (1243 Ripley St. Santa Rosa). After reserving a spot, youth must arrive at Coffee House Teen Shelter between 6 and 7 p.m. for transportation to Dream Center.

For the most up-to-date information about warming centers around Sonoma County visit the county's website.