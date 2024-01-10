Teen among 3 arrested after 4 found dead in Fresno County town

REEDLEY, Fresno County – Authorities in the Central Valley have arrested a teen, his mother and her boyfriend after four people were found dead in Fresno County.

Police in the town of Reedley announced Tuesday that a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder. The teen's mother, 34-year-old Brynn Curtis, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Rafael Gonzalez, are accused of being accessories after the fact.

According to officers, three of the victims were found dead in a Reedley neighborhood on Saturday. The victims were found in shallow graves dug in the backyard.

Police on the scene of multiple homicides in the community of Reedley in Fresno County. CBS

On Tuesday, a fourth victim was found in the house next door.

The victims have been identified as 81-year-old Billy Bonds, 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds, 61-year-old Darrell Bonds and 43-year-old Matthew Bonds.

Police said the suspect had also lived nearby.

"It does not appear in any way that this was a random crime, a random set of crimes," said Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba. "And so I would want our community to understand that they are safe."

A motive in the killings has not been released. Authorities are also searching for the husband of one of the victims.

According to Fresno CBS affiliate KGPE-TV, the town's police chief believes the 17-year-old suspect did not act alone.

"We know there are other people possibly involved in this," Chief Joe Garza said Wednesday. "My belief is the 17-year-old did not commit this on his own. So we are actively searching for other suspects, other people with information that may know what occurred, may have direct information on what occurred."

The 17-year-old is expected to appear in court on Thursday, the station reported.