Redwood High teen who brought loaded gun to school meeting faces multiple felony charges

Police in Redwood City on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old student who brought a loaded firearm to a meeting at Redwood High School Tuesday morning.

According to a release issued by the Redwood City Police Department, on Tuesday at around 8 a.m., Redwood High school administrators contacted the department after receiving information that a male juvenile student who could be in possession of loaded handgun was going to bring the firearm on campus.

School administrators had scheduled a 9 a.m. meeting with the same 17-year-old student and his mother regarding attendance issues and requested officers be present at the meeting for security purposes. Officers Officers responded to the school and arrived to find the teen in the administrative office with his mother.

The teen refused to allow officers to perform a pat search for weapons before attempting to flee the office and a struggle with officers ensued. During the struggle, the teen told officers he had a firearm in his possession. Officers found a Glock 27 handgun with a loaded magazine tucked in his waistband. An additional loaded magazine was also located on his person.

Police shared an image of the firearm that was taken from the student.

Police said officers received minor injuries during the altercation. Additional police went to the teen's residence in East Palo Alto to conduct a search and additional ammunition was found. The juvenile was booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center on multiple felony charges.

Redwood City police thanked administrators at Redwood High School for helping maintain safety at the Sequoia Union School District.