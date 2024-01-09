Redwood City to look into creating permanent pedestrian mall in its downtown

Redwood City is looking into possibly making part of its downtown a permanent pedestrian mall, but some businesses worry it could worsen things for them.

As Zareen Khan checks the clay oven to see how her famous Naan is cooking, change is cooking in downtown Redwood City. And Khan, the Executive Chef and CEO of the restaurant, Zareen's, is all for it.

"I think it is excellent. I think it will help all of us," she said.

At City Hall Monday night, the Redwood City Council voted in favor of a resolution of intent to establish a permanent pedestrian mall along Broadway, between Jefferson and Main, and on Redwood Creek, between the Main Street parking lot and Marshall Street garage.

The area has been closed to traffic since the early days of the pandemic.

"It's been excellent for the community," Khan said.

Restauranteurs, like Khan, have filled the street with large, outdoor seating areas.

"There's a huge demand for outdoor seating," Khan said. "During a good day, we're almost 100% occupied outside, but only 10-20% indoors."

The street closure, which has technically been temporary for a few years, "added to the vitality and vibrancy of Downtown Redwood City," according to a city staff report. Feedback collected in 2021 and then again in 2023 revealed most business owners in the area were in favor of closing the area permanently.

However, Howard Konrad is the manager of one of the few spots that didn't and doesn't like the idea.

"I think it's good for the restaurants, only. For the other businesses around here, it makes no sense at all," he said.

He said his barbershop, Bushwhacker's, lost business as a result of the temporary closure over the last few years, as he's lost visibility from the road and convenient parking for clients.

"It cost us about 20%," he said.

He admits, he sees the value of the street closure a block up, where Zareen's and numerous other restaurants are located, but he struggles with the decision on his block, which is not filled with restaurants.

"I would say fine if I was down this street right here because you can see it's all tables – but there are no tables here," he said, pointing down his stretch of the block. "Yeah, nothing is out in the street there."

Khan believes the move will bring more people to downtown Redwood City.

"It'll be excellent for the community. It'll make Downtown Redwood City a destination," she said. "Now, it depends on the city to help us increase foot traffic here so that all businesses – not just restaurants – succeed with this."

The approved resolution kicked off a 90-day comment period for the public and property owners to provide feedback and/or concerns. A public hearing is scheduled for April 15.