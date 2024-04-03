Redwood City man arrested for shooting at an occupied vehicle near El Camino Real

A man believed to have shot at an occupied vehicle in Redwood City last month was arrested Wednesday following an investigation, police said.

The shooting happened March 6 in the area of Lincoln Ave. and El Camino Real in the city's Roosevelt residential neighborhood at about 11:30 p.m. Redwood City police said officers responding to a report of shots fired and found a vehicle with two people inside who said a person at the corner pulled out a handgun and fired it at them.

The victims' vehicle was struck three times, including two rounds near the driver's compartment, police said. Neither the driver nor the passenger were hit and the gunman was gone before officers arrived.

Police said an extensive investigation determined the suspect to be 21-year-old Redwood City resident Alan ViverosLara. Detectives located ViverosLara and arrested him Wednesday, while a search warrant was served at his home led to the discovery of the gun used in the shooting, a 40 caliber Glock 27, police said.

ViverosLara was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for the shooting and other charges, police said.

Police had no information on a possible motive in the shooting.