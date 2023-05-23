Redwood City shaken by pair of gun violence incidents

REDWOOD CITY - Redwood City residents say they are deeply troubled by a pair of recent incidents of gun violence in their community.

"I was a little scared for everyone who lives here," says Michael Gasparini who lives just down the block from the scene of a shooting over the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Redwood City Police says someone approached a group of people in the early morning hours of May 7 outside their apartment on Redwood Avenue and opened fire. Investigators say a total of five people -- four adults and a 16-year-old -- were shot.

Police described the injuries as non-life threatening. But the shooting nonetheless shattered the sense of peace and safety in the close-knit, working class neighborhood.

"It's a beautiful neighborhood and there's some wonderful people who live around her," he said.

Police have not released a detailed description of the shooter and have yet to make any arrests. Gasparini had a theory about what may have triggered the shooting.

"It was probably some out of towners enjoying Cinco de Mayo a little too much. Things happen when you're celebrating too hard," he said.

Redwood City Police had their hands full with yet another shooting over the weekend. However, detective say the early indications suggest this latest shooting may have been self-inflicted. According to a department press release, a 15-year-old boy had a handgun tucked into his waistband and it accidentally went off striking him in the leg.

Regardless of the circumstances, Gasparini says some of the violence hits too close to home.

"Everyone watches out for each other in this area," he said.