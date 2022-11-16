Possible police shooting shuts down El Camino Real in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Redwood City police officers shut down El Camino Real Tuesday afternoon due to a possible police shooting.

At 3:38 p.m., the department tweeted "El Camino Real is closed until further notice between Vera and Roosevelt Please avoid the area. The scene is contained and not a safety," with the end of the tweet truncated.

Officers on the scene had yet to confirm what happened as of 4:20 p.m. but it's believed to be a shooting involving police. One response to the police tweet on an account on Facebook called "Redwood City Residents Say: 'What?'" posted a video that purportedly shows the shooting scene and a number of shots are heard.

This afternoon’s shooting on El Camino Posted by Mike Jacoubowsky on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Video showed a sedan with its doors open and a large amount of blood next to it. The scene is between an appliance shop and a construction site.

The roadway was closed between Maple and Chestnut streets, a Redwood City police spokesperson said.

