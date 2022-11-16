Watch CBS News
Crime

Possible police shooting shuts down El Camino Real in Redwood City

/ CBS San Francisco

Redwood City police shut down El Camino Real due to police activity
Redwood City police shut down El Camino Real due to police activity 00:23

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Redwood City police officers shut down El Camino Real Tuesday afternoon due to a possible police shooting.

At 3:38 p.m., the department tweeted "El Camino Real is closed until further notice between Vera and Roosevelt Please avoid the area. The scene is contained and not a safety," with the end of the tweet truncated.

Officers on the scene had yet to confirm what happened as of 4:20 p.m. but it's believed to be a shooting involving police. One response to the police tweet on an account on Facebook called "Redwood City Residents Say: 'What?'" posted a video that purportedly shows the shooting scene and a number of shots are heard.

This afternoon’s shooting on El Camino

Posted by Mike Jacoubowsky on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Video showed a sedan with its doors open and a large amount of blood next to it. The scene is between an appliance shop and a construction site.

The roadway was closed between Maple and Chestnut streets, a Redwood City police spokesperson said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added available.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 4:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.