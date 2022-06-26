Redwood City police search for suspect in sexual battery, robbery case

REDWOOD CITY – The San Mateo County's Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a sexual battery and robbery case that occurred in downtown Redwood City early Sunday morning.

A woman was walking home at 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Bay Road when she was approached by a man with his penis out, reads the police report.

After declining his requests for her to come home with him, she said she called a friend and tried to walk away. Still on the call with her friend, the man ran up to her, grabbed her vagina and took her cell phone, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-6-inch Hispanic man in his 20's. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, had a "fade" haircut and spoke without an accent, said the woman.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.