Redwood City police arrest man on suspicion of human trafficking

Police in Redwood City arrested a man on suspicion of trafficking a woman at a hotel, the department said Wednesday.

Detectives conducted a long-term investigation into reports of human trafficking in Redwood City, police said.

Last December, officers came in contact with a victim of trafficking at a hotel in town. Marques Coleman, 33, was identified as a suspect in the case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Alameda County probation officers took him into custody and searched his residence. Police seized evidence allegedly related to human trafficking.

Coleman was booked into Santa Rita jail on suspicion of felony pimping and pandering.