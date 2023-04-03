Redwood City man under domestic violence restraining order arrested for robbery, burglary

REDWOOD CITY -- A Redwood City man was arrested for violating a domestic violence restraining order after showing up at the protected person's home and robbing her, returning later to try to break into her bedroom, according to authorities.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said on April 1, deputies responded to the 200 block of 1st Ave. in the Fair Oaks neighborhood of unincorporated Redwood City at around 11 p.m. The victim told deputies the suspect came to her home and proceeded to rob her of her cellphone and cash. The victim was not injured in the incident; the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Alex Guerra-Arevealo, fled before deputies arrived.

Several hours later in the early morning, Guerra-Arevealo returned to the woman's home and attempted to force his way into her bedroom, the sheriff's office said. Because of the earlier incident, deputies were already in the area looking for Guerra-Arrevealo and were able to locate him hiding nearby.

Deputies arrested Guerra-Arevealo on charges of robbery, residential burglary, and violating a restraining order. He was being held without bail at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on a probation hold for violating the terms of the protective order.