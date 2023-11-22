Redwood City man arrested for allegedly trying to meet minor for sex

A Redwood City resident was arrested Wednesday and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of two felonies after allegedly texting an underage girl to meet for sex.

The Redwood City Police Department said Pouya Asrar, 37, had allegedly initiated a text conversation with a 17-year-old female.

The two met as co-workers at the math tutoring center known as "Mathnasium" on El Camino Real in Redwood City, according to police. The victim told officers that she began texting with him on Monday at his invitation. She said she had given Asrar her age, but that he continued messaging her anyway, and eventually the texts became lewd and sexual in nature.

Detectives managed to get the suspect to come to a location where he allegedly thought he was going to meet with the victim to have sexual relations, but he was arrested instead.

According to police, the suspect had condoms with him. Detectives conducted a search of the suspect's residence as well.

Redwood City police commended the victim for alerting them and said they are currently investigating to determine if there were any other alleged victims.

Asrar was arrested on suspicion of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime and arranging to meet with a minor to engage in sexual activity, both felonies.