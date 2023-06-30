Watch CBS News
Redwood City man accused of forcible rape of a child

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

REDWOOD CITY -- Deputies in San Mateo County have arrested a man in connection with the rape of a minor.

Christopher Esquivel, 23, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of rape by force, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

On March 16, detectives began investigating a case of a minor who was raped by a known person.
Investigators identified Esquivel as the suspect, and following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

christopher-esquivel.jpg
Christopher Esquivel San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, Esquivel was located in San Bruno and was arrested. He has since posted bail and is no longer in custody, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is also investigating if there are any additional victims.  Anyone with information about this case can contact (650) 363-4060.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 7:08 AM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

