Man accused of harassing Redwood City girl on way to school

REDWOOD CITY – A Newark man suspected of trying to solicit a 14-year-old girl earlier this week in Redwood City was arrested on Thursday, police said.

About 1:45 p.m. Monday, a man later identified as 46-year-old Neil Porras Prado allegedly drove up in a white car as the girl was walking home from school in the 1200 block of Clinton Street.

Prado, from inside the car, allegedly asked her "can I hit on you?", Redwood City police said in a news release.

The suspect also allegedly asked for her cell phone number and how old she was.

"He also asked her to come closer to the vehicle. When the juvenile didn't come closer to the suspect's vehicle, he drove away," police said.

The girl went home immediately and called police.

Using footage from Flock Safety cameras, detectives found a car matching the description in the area. The vehicle was registered to Prado, and detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

He was arrested Thursday on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to have sex and annoying or molesting victim under 18 years of age.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Schneider at (650) 780-7607.