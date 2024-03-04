Woman killed in weekend hit-and-run on El Camino Real in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY – Police in Redwood City are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman on El Camino Real over the weekend.

According to officers, the collision took place on northbound El Camino near Brewster Avenue sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim, identified as a 38-year-old woman, died in the collision. Her name has not been released.

On Monday, police have not announced any arrests in the case. Information about the suspected driver or suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information abut the case is asked to contact Detective Wolfe of the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7609.