Driver sought in hit-and-run involving cyclist in Redwood City
REDWOOD CITY – Redwood City police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred Friday evening and are asking for the public's help.
Police responded to the scene near Veterans Boulevard and Maple Street at about 9:25 p.m., where a bicyclist and vehicle were involved in a collision.
The cyclist's condition was not immediately known.
Police said in an advisory at 6:22 a.m. Saturday that a vehicle involved in the collision is still being sought. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Redwood City police.
