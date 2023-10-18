1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested in downtown Redwood City robberies, assaults

REDWOOD CITY – Four people were arrested in connection with recent violent crimes in the downtown area of Redwood City, police said.

In a statement Tuesday, the arrests stemmed from an investigation into robberies, assaults and other crimes in downtown over the past few weeks. The suspects, identified as one young adult and three juveniles, were arrested over the weekend.

"All told, these four suspects were involved in seven separate violent crimes, including a robbery that had occurred within a few hours of one of the suspects being contacted and arrested," police said.

The names of the juveniles were not released due to their ages. Police did not release the name of the adult suspect arrested.

According to officers, the juvenile suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Facility, while the adult was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.