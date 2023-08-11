2 wounded in overnight shooting near senior center in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY – Two people were hospitalized following a shooting near a senior center in Redwood City Thursday night.

According to police, officers received multiple calls around 10:10 p.m. about shots being fired near the Veterans Memorial Senior Center located on the 1400 block of Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a nearby trauma hospital for treatment. Police said Friday that the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident was the result of a "failed narcotics sales transaction." Police said not all persons involved in the incident have been forthcoming with investigators.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Brian Luo of the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7619. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 650-780-7110 or by reaching Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 415-946-8733 or through their website.