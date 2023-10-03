2 sought in nighttime armed robbery at Redwood City gas station

REDWOOD CITY – Police on the Peninsula are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery at a gas station convenience store Monday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers were called to the Circle K on the 600 block of El Camino Real near Hopkins Avenue on reports of a robbery.

Investigators determined that two masked suspects entered the store, one of whom acted as a lookout. The other suspect, armed with what was described as a "large kitchen knife", demanded money from the store clerk.

Police said the clerk provided the armed suspect with the contents of the register. The suspects were last seen fleeing the gas station across El Camino Real on mountain bikes.

Officers did not give additional details about the suspects or their bicycles.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Bill Cagno over email or by calling 650-780-7669.