Redwood City first responders allegedly find child porn during medical call, arrest made

REDWOOD CITY – First responders answering a medical call to an apartment allegedly discovered child pornography on the man's computer, Redwood City police said Thursday.

On Tuesday around 7 p.m., Redwood City Fire Department medical personnel responded to the 1400 block of Kentfield for a person reportedly having a medical issue.

Crews tried to contact the person at the door, but were unsuccessful. The apartment manager then allowed them access into the residence, where they found a man having a serious but not life-threatening medical issue in his bedroom.

Fire personnel tended to Richard Winkler, 75, but also allege they saw a sexually explicit image of a naked juvenile on his computer screen. At this point, police were notified.

Officers responded to the apartment and determined that Winkler was a registered sex offender with a prior criminal history for sex crimes involving children. Detectives served a search warrant at Winkler's residence and seized all of his electronic devices. Additional images of child pornography were allegedly found on those devices.

After being medically cleared, Winkler was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of possessing child pornography.