Man accused of harassing girl at Caltrain station in Redwood City

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

REDWOOD CITY – For the second time in less than a month, a child was harassed at Caltrain's Redwood City Station, according to police.

On Friday at about 4 p.m., Redwood City officers were called to the station a 1 James Avenue to investigate a report that a man had grabbed a 16-year-old girl around the waist and made sexual comments, police said.

Officers arrested 56-year-old Redwood City resident Eric Perry on suspicion of child annoyance, as well as a warrant from a different alleged crime and for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Perry is not a suspect in a similar case at the same location that was reported on Aug. 18.

The suspect in that case is described as a man in his 50s with a missing eye, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7100 or the department's tip line at (650) 780-7110.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 10:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

