Redwood City burglary suspect hides on roof of car wash in futile attempt to evade arrest

Redwood City officers arrested a man who tried to hide on a roof after allegedly stealing from a car wash in the city early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Redwood City officers were alerted to a report of a burglary at the Self Serve Car Wash at 305 Woodside Road. According to police, an alarm company notified them that there was a masked suspect in the equipment room of the business.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office also responded, providing a deputy and a canine, and a perimeter was set up, according to police.

Upon arrival, police learned the alleged burglar was hiding on the roof of the car wash. Redwood City firefighters had to provide a ladder, which officers used to access the roof, eventually arresting the suspect.

Police identified the suspect as Miguel Antonio Aguilar Sariba, 34. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of committing a commercial burglary and possession of illegal burglary tools.