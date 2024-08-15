Man sought by Redwood City police for multiple violent assaults arrested

A parolee suspected in multiple violent assaults of people going about their day in Redwood City on Wednesday was arrested, authorities said.

Between 7:30 and 8 a.m., Redwood City police officers responded to two separate reports of assaults at different locations in the city, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The first assault happened in the parking lot of a Grocery Outlet market at 1833 Broadway where a 78-year-old man was attacked without provocation. Several blocks away, a woman was assaulted as she arrived at her job at the Hall of Justice at 400 County Center.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies worked with Redwood City police officers to identify and locate the suspect. At about 5 p.m., deputies learned of a third assault of a county employee near her place of work in the neighboring community of North Fair Oaks. Deputies saturated the area and quickly found the suspect on the 2600 block of Middlefield Rd, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Miguel Angel Landa of Redwood City, was arrested without incident. The Sheriff's Office said Landa has an extensive criminal history and was out on parole for a prior felony assault case.

Landa was turned over to the Redwood City Police Department to continue its investigation of the two early morning assaults. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility on charges that included assault, battery, elder abuse, and a parole violation.