Gunman sought in May shooting that injured 5 in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY – Police in Redwood City are seeking information leading to a suspect after five people, including a juvenile, were shot while on a sidewalk last month.

According to officers, the shooting took place on the 400 block of Redwood Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on May 7.

Police said the suspect approached the victims, who were drinking on the sidewalk at the time. The suspect then opened fire with a 9mm handgun, striking the group.

The victims, identified as four adult males and one 16-year-old male, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details about the suspect or what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective James Schneider of the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7607. Tips can also be given by calling 650-780-7110.