2 pounds of cocaine, ghost gun found during traffic stop in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY – An East Bay man was arrested and cocaine and a ghost gun were seized during a traffic stop in Redwood City last week, according to authorities.

Redwood City Police said Monday that detectives with the Street Crimes Suppression Team assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency offices in Chicago and San Jose with a narcotics trafficking investigation.

On Wednesday, detectives pulled over the suspect in the area of Whipple Avenue and Highway 101. Police said they found two pounds of cocaine, a loaded 9mm unregistered ghost gun, along with evidence of drug sales.

Evidence, including cocaine and a ghost gun, that police said they seized during a traffic stop in Redwood City on June 28, 2023. Redwood City Police Department

The man, identified as 36-year-old Darren Hughes of Pinole, was arrested.

"This case is a great example of the Redwood City Police Department teaming with other law enforcement agencies to keep dangerous drugs and firearm off our streets," police said in a statement.

Hughes was taken into custody by federal authorities. Police did not say when he would be in court.