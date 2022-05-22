Red Flag warning issued for most of Solano County

FAIRFIELD -- A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of Solano County for parts of Monday and Tuesday due to conditions that are ripe for fast-moving wildfires, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and lasts until 8 p.m. Tuesday and includes the vast majority of Solano County including the cities of Fairfield and Vacaville as well as Travis Air Force Base.

Vallejo is outside of the warning area, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rowe said.

Low relative humidity and breezy northerly winds are expected during the warning period. Winds could gust up to 35 mph.

"Breezy northerly winds combined with low relative humidity values will result in critical fire weather conditions late Monday morning through Tuesday evening," the weather service said. "The strongest winds are expected on Tuesday concentrated along the western Sacramento Valley and into the Coastal Range foothills."

A trifecta of fire conditions will be present -- winds, heat and particularly low humidity draining moisture of the drought-parched hills.

"Fire weather concerns will definitely be elevated through mid week due to hot weather, offshore flow, and lowering humidity," the weather service said. "The offshore flow kicking in later tonight will set the stage to bring in lower humidity readings. Latest hi-res guidance begins the real downward trend in humidity Monday night into Tuesday."

"Little in the way of overnight humidity recoveries in the hills. By Tuesday, critically low humidity readings are being advertised across the interior with single digit to low teen humidity and no recovery Tuesday night into Wednesday."

Any fires that start are expected to spread quickly, according to the National Weather Service.