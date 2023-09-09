Red Flag Warning in effect for interior Monterey County amid thunderstorms

MONTEREY COUNTY -- The National Weather Service in San Francisco issued a Red Flag Warning on early Saturday morning for portions of interior Monterey and San Benito counties.

The areas include Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, as well as the mountains of both counties, including Pinnacles National Park.

The Red Flag Warning, which indicates the occurrence of critical fire weather conditions such as lightning, strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures, began at 5 a.m. and is in effect until noon.

Isolated thunderstorms occurring Saturday combined with dry fuels have significantly increased the fire risk for Monterey and San Benito counties, forecasters said.

Winds in the affected areas are moving northwest at 10 to 15 mph. This is coupled by relative humidity levels as low as 15 percent and daytime highs in the mid-80s to lower 90s, the weather agency said.

The weather service warned that the combination of dry fuels and lightning presents an increased potential of fire starts. Any starts that may occur are likely to remain isolated, given that winds and humidity remain below Red Flag criteria, forecasters said.

Activity is mostly expected to remain south of the San Francisco Bay Area, according to National Weather Service.