Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area this weekend; dry, windy conditions to raise fire risk

SAN FRANCISCO – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the Bay Area this weekend, with high winds and low humidity raising the risk of wildfires.

According to the agency, the warning goes into effect at 5 a.m. Saturday for locations above 1,000 feet in the Marin Coastal Range, North Bay interior mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, eastern Santa Clara hills and the East Bay Hills and continues through 5 p.m. Sunday.

🚩RED FLAG WARNING UPDATE🚩

Update: Two Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for Sonoma County, 1st starting early Saturday at 5 AM for higher elevation hills & 2nd at 5PM for the rest of the county, both are through 5 PM Sunday. Follow @NWSBayArea for more weather info. pic.twitter.com/3eJytliSlP — Sonoma County Fire District (@SoCoFireDist) October 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the Red Flag Warning goes into effect between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday for the coastal North Bay including Point Reyes, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay interior valleys, San Mateo County coast and East Bay interior valleys and locations below 1,000 feet in the previously mentioned areas.

Forecasters said north-northeast winds are expected to develop early Saturday across the ridges of the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains, with offshore winds peaking late Saturday into Sunday morning. During the overnight hours, offshore winds could mix down into the interior valleys of the North Bay and East Bay.

Winds gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour will be possible, with higher gusts up to 60 miles per hour across ridgetops and higher peaks, according to the weather service.

Along with the strong winds, minimum relative humidity levels could drop to as low as 10 to 20% in some areas this weekend, contributing to the higher risk for fires.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to avoid outdoor burning, exercise fire safety precautions and have an emergency plan in the event of a nearby fire.

Before the dry and windy weather arrives, a frost advisory is in effect from late Friday into Saturday morning for the North Bay valleys because of near-freezing temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees in the area.

The weather service warned that the cold weather could cause hazards for unsheltered people as well as pets, plants and pipes.

In response to the Red Flag Warning, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen) has announced the following closures this weekend:

• Lower La Honda Creek Preserve: Grasshopper Loop, Harrington Creek and Folger Ranch Loop trails.

• Russian Ridge Preserve: Mindego Hill area.

• Cloverdale Ranch Preserve: Wilbur's Watch Trail.

Some Midpen areas will be temporarily closed 10/28-10/29 due to @NWSBayArea issuing a Red Flag Warning for the Santa Cruz Mountains. This means weather conditions exist that make fire danger extremely high.



For more information visit https://t.co/rESLmWSa3T. pic.twitter.com/SNVFATygPI — Midpen Open Space (@MidpenOpenSpace) October 27, 2023

Midpen also announced stoves may not be used at the Black Mountain backpack camp in the Monte Bello Open Space Preserve.

In Solano County, the City of Fairfield has also announced park closures, including Rockville Hills Regional Park, Spyglass Open Space, and the Serpas Ranch/Rolling Hills Open Space.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Advisory for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains from Saturday 8 a.m. through Sunday 5 p.m..

Forecasters said north to north east winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour are possible, gusting to 30-45 mph. On the highest peaks, gusts of 60-70 mph are possible.

Fire risk levels are expected to ease in the Bay Area beginning Monday.