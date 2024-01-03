Recap: A look back at 2023's Bay Area Jefferson Award winners

As we begin our 19th year of sharing stories of our Jefferson Award winners, Sharon Chin gives us an overview of 2023's community heroes who inspired us with their acts of service.

KPIX's 2023 winners transform gang-infested neighborhoods, clean up city streets, and plant trees for the environment.

They kick up donations to fight cancer and bring emotional support for impacted families. They combat workplace bullying and neighborhood racial profiling.

The Bay Area's community heroes help push back the progress of Parkinson's and fight drug addiction. They rescue dogs here at home and overseas and use horses for therapy.

Read More: Jefferson Award Winners

Several Jefferson Award winners focus on literacy through storytime assemblies and tutoring that sees family and school team up.

Using sports, some winners teach children discipline and confidence.

And several leaders introduce the arts by teaching music, offering art lessons,

creating community murals, sharing ethnically-diverse films, and promoting the Bay Area as a filmmaking destination.

Two women share their passion, teaching English as a second language.

And two longtime married couples show us service through teamwork.

Along with father and son rabbis, a number of people serve the unsheltered on the streets and in encampments with basic necessities, food bank groceries, housing opportunities, and job training to start a new chapter.

Some winners go to great heights to give young people hope, make them feel valued, and equip them with life skills.

Our Jefferson Award winners show us the power of innovation, creativity, and joy in giving of themselves.