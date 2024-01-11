Re-entry program for former inmates provides kinder transitional housing model

According to the California Department of Correction, more than 60% of inmates released from the state's prisons will re-offend within three years.

But these days, some are trying to change that by offering former inmates a smoother, and kinder re-entry into society.

For 17 years, Margus Crowell spent his days staring at a concrete wall. Now he has a room with his own window, and a whole new perspective on life.

"I sat in a six-by-nine cell that didn't have a window, and there was no view to look at," he said.

In 2006, he was convicted of burglary after already having multiple prior convictions. While in prison, he turned his life around and was ultimately granted parole.

He figured he'd go to a transitional home. But then he learned about the Homecoming Project, which matches homeowners who have a spare room with former inmates.

Crowell was paired with Tamiko Panzella and her boyfriend Joe Klein, who live in a two-bedroom apartment in Albany.

"I think what a lot of people don't understand is how difficult it is to get out of prison," Panzella said. "People who get out really don't want to go back. And they are so hard working and loyal, and just grateful."

Hosts receive a stipend of $45 a day, which comes out to be about $1,400 a month. All participants are carefully vetted by the organization.

Bernadette Butler, the director of the Homecoming Project, said 100% of participants graduate the program with affordable housing. About 95% end up with a job. Most importantly, none have gone back to prison.

"The Homecoming Project is about humanizing everyone. It's about folks who are in the community who say, 'I have a spare room and I want to do something to help people who need a hand up,'" she said.

Crowell not only has his own desk and closet, he also has his own bathroom for the first time in two decades.

"When you don't have to share it with 12 other people it's a good thing," he said.

Now he has his own set of keys to a home, along with a new lease on life.

"I'm a little overwhelmed but very grateful," he said.

Parties interested in providing a room for the Homecoming Project can learn more at the program's website.