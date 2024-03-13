Watch CBS News
Stanford rallies from 18 down to beat Cal 87-76 in OT

Maxime Raynaud scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Stanford overcame an 18-point deficit in the second half to beat California 87-76 in overtime on Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Tenth-seeded Stanford (14-17), which routed Cal 80-58 in the regular-season finale, will face No. 2 seed Washington State (23-8) in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Stanford ended regulation on a 24-6 run to force overtime tied at 69. Spencer Jones scored 10 points during the stretch, and Michael Jones capped it with a deep 3-pointer with 19.6 seconds remaining. Spencer Jones forced a turnover on Cal's final possession, but he missed a layup with three seconds to go. Jaylon Tyson missed a 3 for Cal on the other end.

Brandon Angel's 3-pointer to start overtime gave Stanford its first lead of the game and the Cardinal pulled away with a 10-2 surge.

Spencer Jones scored 20 points for Stanford. Angel finished with 16 points and Kanaan Carlyle had 10.

Jalen Cone scored 19 points and Tyson added 18 for seventh-seeded Cal (13-19), which shot 54.8% (18 of 33) in the first half but just 28% (8 of 29) in the second with nine turnovers. Jalen Celestine chipped in with 14 points and Keonte Kennedy had 11. Cone and Celestine combined for nine of the Bears' 14 3-pointers.

Cal led 63-45 with 14:36 left.

Cal opened on a 15-4 run and led 45-34 at the break behind Tyson's 16 points. Raynaud had 13 first-half points for the Cardinal.

