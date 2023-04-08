Rally held in San Francisco protesting anti-drag, anti-trans legislation

SAN FRANSCISCO - Flying the blue, pink and white flag, chanting and cheering, members of the Bay Area LGBTQ+ community and their supporters will march Saturday protesting anti-drag, anti-trans legislation nationwide.

The "Drag Up! Fight Back!" rally and march is planned to begin at 11 a.m. at San Francisco City Hall, ending up at Union Square for performances and a drag story hour.

"There has been so much anti-trans, anti-drag legislation passed," said Joanie Juster, one of the event's organizers, in a telephone interview Saturday morning. "It's creating a dangerous atmosphere of hate and potential violence."

Anti-trans legislation is making rounds across the U.S. In just this year, legislators in 33 states introduced over 300 bills that put trans rights at risk, such as banning gender-affirming care.

"Our community is under attack," organizers posted on social media Friday. "Legislation has been proposed and passed in states nationwide, targeting gender-affirming care, drag performers, and queer culture. Our stories are being banned from public libraries, our trans kids and their parents are being criminalized."

Juster, a straight white woman who describes herself as an ally, said it's important for allies to show their support for LGBTQ+ people.

"They are living their own lives with joy and peace and there's nothing to fear," Juster said.

The day before the demonstration, organizers posted on Facebook, "Let's do this San Francisco style. Feel free to express yourself in your most authentic way. Drag is encouraged but not required. Make signs. Wear comfortable shoes. Make some noise and be joyous! Let's show the world who we are."

Saturday's march is especially poignant given the sudden death of longtime San Francisco icon and drag performer Heklina, 55, whose death in London, England was first reported on social media late Monday.

Appearing in film and TV, Heklina, whose legal name was Stefan Grygelko, also opened Oasis Nightclub in San Francisco.

"We will be honoring Heklina today," Juster said. "Heklina will be very much present at our event."

The protest is organized by The People's March, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the San Francisco Democratic Party.

A long list of sponsors, including the Castro Cultural District, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Harvey Milk Democratic Club and the San Francisco LGBT Center, was credited on the organizers' Facebook page.

Just as the rainbow flag symbolizes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer pride, the five-striped white, pink and lavender flag is one of many symbols of transgender pride.

"We are hoping this march inspires other cities and communities around the country to stand up and be visible," Juster said.