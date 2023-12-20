Rainy weather puts a damper on San Francisco street vendors in the Mission

San Francisco street vendors struggling as rain continues to fall in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco street vendors depend on foot traffic, but as rain arrives in the Bay Area, its putting a damper on business.

Gloria Peralta, a street vendor in the Mission, echoed the frustrations of many in the area during this challenging season.

"Well, with the rain, nothing sells. Especially now that we're all separated from our usual spot, we're not selling the same," Peralta expressed.

For over three decades, Peralta has been a flower vendor at the bustling corner of 24th and Mission. However, with the recent rainy spell that started on Sunday, her business strategies had to undergo some improvisation.

"Thank God the owner allowed me to be here, but not for much longer," Gloria remarked.

Due to the flooding that occurred Tuesday, Peralta's secondary location, La Placita on 24th and Capp streets, remains closed, leaving her to secure a small entranceway to continue her trade. Reflecting on the past, she remembered, "I used to put my canopy out there before, and it always protected me from the rain. But, well, thank God in this space, I'm a bit covered."

Just a few steps away, Maria Villegas, another street vendor, faced similar challenges. Selling various products since 2020, Maria had to make swift decisions today after most of her merchandise got wet.

"Today, I brought this large tent, fearing that I might get scolded because I can't be here, but I took a chance because there's no other option," Maria explained, emphasizing the critical decisions vendors face under unpredictable conditions.

The street vending ban has greatly impacted vendors like Peralta and Villegas. With the advent of a wet winter season, their struggles seem to be exacerbating.

Peralta lamented, "When it's not one thing, it's another. Nothing is selling anymore, and we're all in the same situation; it hurts because we're not selling enough."